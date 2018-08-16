Keys teen cyclist airlifted to Miami after bike hit by truck

A Marathon teen is in serious condition in a Miami hospital after riding into the path of a pickup truck on U.S. 1 and then being struck by the vehicle Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Timothy Anderson, 18, was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center around 6:40 a.m., according to an FHP report.
The front right of the Ford F-150 pickup driven by Louis Lopez, 50, of Marathon, hit Anderson’s back tire after the teen moved from the sidewalk onto U.S. 1 in front of the vehicle, according to the report. The accident happened near 107th Street on the Gulf side of U.S. 1.
Anderson was ejected from his bicycle, according to the FHP report. It’s not clear from the report if he was wearing a helmet.
Lopez tried to avoid hitting Anderson, and the teen faces a citation for failing to yield the right of way, FHP says.
