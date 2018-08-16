A Marathon teen was hit by a pickup truck after turning into the path of that vehicle on U.S. 1 Thursday morning. The boy was flown to Jackson South Medical Center by helicopter air ambulance in serious condition.
A Marathon teen was hit by a pickup truck after turning into the path of that vehicle on U.S. 1 Thursday morning. The boy was flown to Jackson South Medical Center by helicopter air ambulance in serious condition.

Keys teen cyclist airlifted to Miami after bike hit by truck

By David Goodhue

August 16, 2018 12:32 PM

A Marathon teen is in serious condition in a Miami hospital after riding into the path of a pickup truck on U.S. 1 and then being struck by the vehicle Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Timothy Anderson, 18, was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center around 6:40 a.m., according to an FHP report.

The front right of the Ford F-150 pickup driven by Louis Lopez, 50, of Marathon, hit Anderson’s back tire after the teen moved from the sidewalk onto U.S. 1 in front of the vehicle, according to the report. The accident happened near 107th Street on the Gulf side of U.S. 1.

Anderson was ejected from his bicycle, according to the FHP report. It’s not clear from the report if he was wearing a helmet.

Lopez tried to avoid hitting Anderson, and the teen faces a citation for failing to yield the right of way, FHP says.

