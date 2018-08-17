How David Wolkowsky became Mr. Key West

David Wolkowsky is an American developer from Key West, Florida. Wolkowsky grew up in Key West and Miami and received his degree from the University of Pennsylvania. After college, he began to restore buildings in the inner city of Philadelphia.
A young adult manatee was rescued in Key Largo Friday by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Dolphin Research Center and the Miami Seaquarium after he was spotted with both flippers and his tail tangled in fishing line.
A Navy fighter jet crashed on March 14, while it was on approach to Boca Chica Field, Naval Air Station, Key West, Florida. A pilot and weapons system officer were onboard the jet, and were both declared dead by the Navy. A statement from the Nava
White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 othe
The U.S. Navy Marine Mammal Program for decades has deployed bottlenose dolphins to search for underwater mines and enemy divers. Four female dolphins are visiting Naval Air Station Key West this month for training. The Navy showed off its dolphin
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina State Parks and the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory Herpetology Program have the following tips on how to avoid an alligator attack (and maybe even some jail time).
Motorists who speed a little bit through selected school zones on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway during the holidays might just get an onion from the Grinch instead of a traffic citation. Wednesday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Col. Lou Caput
Biscayne Bay terrorism training, Miami Dade SWAT and federal agents on the Biscayne Lady vessel. This is a drill. Reporter, Keynoter and Flkeysnews.com are the only media on the boat. Video by David Goodhue, July 6, 2016.