She thought her husband had returned to get something. But it was someone else, and he did this.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for a man who they say broke into a Marathon woman’s house Saturday morning, beat her, tried to suffocate her, and demanded she give him money.
The woman fought off the attacker but not before he left her with injuries to her face and head, said Adam Linhardt, a sheriff’s office spokesman. The man hit the woman with a conch shell, Linhardt said.
The woman, who lives in the 400 block of St. James Road, called police around 6:30 a.m. She said her husband had already left for work.
She heard the intruder enter through the front door and initially thought it was her husband coming home to grab something that he forgot.
But the attacker pounced on her as she lay in her bed, demanding she tell him “where the money” was located, Linhardt said. She fought back, kicking and punching him in the groin several times as he tried to cut off her breathing by placing a cloth over her mouth.
She moved the attacker to the living room, where he left without taking anything, Linhardt said.
Police described the intruder man as white, probably in his 20s, and between 5-foot, 8-inches and 5-foot, 9-inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a Pelagic brand baseball cap and a long-sleeve, white T-shirt. Linhardt said the man might be a cigarette smoker.
Linhardt added that detectives believe this case is an isolated incident “and not indicative of larger crime issues in the area.”
Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Sheriff’s Office detectives in Marathon at (305) 340-7706. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and if a tip leads to an arrest, the caller might be eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted online at www.floridakeyscrimestoppers.com or via a text message using the smartphone app called P3 Phone. Tips can also be submitted via social media, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using the @CrimeStoppers305 hashtag.
