Man’s body found in a van parked behind Keys restaurant

The body of a man was found inside a van parked behind a Plantation Key restaurant on Wednesday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The van was parked behind the Old Tavernier Restaurant and Lounge on the ocean side of U.S. 1 at mile marker 90.3.
The condition of the body indicated the man had been dead for days, but detectives don’t suspect foul play, said Adam Linhardt, a sheriff’s office spokesman.
Deputies and detectives arrived at the scene around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Witnesses told police the elderly man was living in the red Ford van for at least four months.
