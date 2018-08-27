Robert Vonnegut sits aboard a Coast Guard Station Islamorada 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat after being rescued by the crew members Aug. 27, 2018, near Tavernier. The boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 helicopter crew went searching for Vonnegut after watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Key West received a report from the son of Vonnegut stating his father departed from Sunrise Drive and hadn’t returned since he left his home late Sunday night.
Robert Vonnegut sits aboard a Coast Guard Station Islamorada 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat after being rescued by the crew members Aug. 27, 2018, near Tavernier. The boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 helicopter crew went searching for Vonnegut after watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Key West received a report from the son of Vonnegut stating his father departed from Sunrise Drive and hadn’t returned since he left his home late Sunday night. Coast Guard Photo
Robert Vonnegut sits aboard a Coast Guard Station Islamorada 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat after being rescued by the crew members Aug. 27, 2018, near Tavernier. The boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 helicopter crew went searching for Vonnegut after watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Key West received a report from the son of Vonnegut stating his father departed from Sunrise Drive and hadn’t returned since he left his home late Sunday night. Coast Guard Photo

Local

Coast Guard finds missing sailor off Upper Keys

By David Goodhue

dgoodhue@flkeysnews.com

August 27, 2018 12:09 PM

The U.S. Coast Guard found an Islamorada sailor late Monday morning whose family reported him overdue earlier in the day..

Robert Vonnegut, 62, left his Sunrise Drive home at 10 Sunday night on his 10-foot blue and white sailboat, according to the Coast Guard. His son reported him missing the next day.

A Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter from Air Station Miami located Vonnegut’s vessel about two miles south of Tavernier around 10 a.m., according to the press release. A patrol boat crew from Coast Guard Station Islamorada took Vonnegut aboard their vessel.

Vonnegut had no reported medical issues.

  Comments  