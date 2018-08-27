Coast Guard finds missing sailor off Upper Keys

Robert Vonnegut sits aboard a Coast Guard Station Islamorada 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat after being rescued by the crew members Aug. 27, 2018, near Tavernier. The boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 helicopter crew went searching for Vonnegut after watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Key West received a report from the son of Vonnegut stating his father departed from Sunrise Drive and hadn’t returned since he left his home late Sunday night. Coast Guard Photo