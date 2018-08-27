Coast Guard finds missing sailor off Upper Keys

The U.S. Coast Guard found an Islamorada sailor late Monday morning whose family reported him overdue earlier in the day..
Robert Vonnegut, 62, left his Sunrise Drive home at 10 Sunday night on his 10-foot blue and white sailboat, according to the Coast Guard. His son reported him missing the next day.
A Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter from Air Station Miami located Vonnegut’s vessel about two miles south of Tavernier around 10 a.m., according to the press release. A patrol boat crew from Coast Guard Station Islamorada took Vonnegut aboard their vessel.
Vonnegut had no reported medical issues.
Comments