Tropical wave will bring rain, rip currents and big winds on Sunday and Labor Day

Get your popcorn and binge-watching ready. The tropical wave making its way through the Caribbean through South Florida should continue to flood out the outdoor fun Sunday and Labor Day, according to National Weather Service advisories on Sunday morning.
Thunderstorms “will gradually increase from the late morning through the afternoon hours,” the National Weather Service Miami said, with “the strongest storms will be capable of producing gusts of 45 mph or higher.”
Up and down the South Florida coast, expect two to four inches of rain and flooding.
Stormy weather began early Sunday, with heavy rain recorded in Miami Beach and Weston.
And a marine warning was in effect for waters surrounding the Lower Keys, according to the weather service in Key West.
If this doesn’t sound like a good beach day, well, it isn’t. A high rip current risk warning is in effect from 8 a.m. Sunday through Monday evening.
The weather service in Miami offered this advice: “Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.”
The system doing all of this won’t develop much as it moves across Florida, but it has a 50 percent chance of cyclone formation over the next two days as it moseys into the Gulf of Mexico.
“The current unfavorable upper-level wind patter is expect to gradually chance and become more conducive or a tropical depression to form over the eastern and central Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday or Wednesday,” the National Hurricane Center said.
