He had 61 lobsters on his boat. The bag limit is six.

A Homestead man is accused of taking 56 undersized lobsters from the waters of Islamorada over the weekend.
Manny Dorta, 31, faces 61 conservation counts and a boating under-the-influence of alcohol charge.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Joel Conrad received a call around 6:30 p.m. Saturday about a center console boat erratically heading northbound from Whale Harbor Channel. Conrad saw a boat matching the description turn into Cow Pen’s Channel.
The boat’s driver, Dorta, pulled into a slip and began throwing lobsters onto the dock. When Conrad pulled alongside Dorta’s vessel, people on the dock began throwing the lobsters back into the boat, according to Conrad’s report.
The FWC officers noticed a small bottle of liquor resting on the center console, Conrad wrote. Dorta failed a series of field sobriety tests, according to the arrest report.
The officers arrested Dorta and took him to county jail on Plantation Key, where a breath test measured his blood alcohol level at .137 percent. The legal limit is .08.
Dorta had 61 lobsters on his boat, according to Conrad’s report. The legal limit is six per person per day. He also had an undersized, whole stone crab in his vessel. Stone crab season does not begin until Oct. 15.
Dorta was released from jail Monday. His bond information was not immediately available.
