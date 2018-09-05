The sheriff was on his way to a meeting. But first he had an arrest to make

Monroe County’s sheriff taught an Iowa man suspected of stealing a car that the Florida Keys is the last place you want to go if you’re a fugitive from justice.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay was driving north on the Seven Mile Bridge on his way to a county meeting on affordable housing around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when a red Ford Focus that fit the description of one reported stolen from the Hawkeye State passed him.
Ramsay made a U-turn and radioed information about the car to dispatch. Deputy Andrew Leird joined him in stopping the car at the south end of the bridge, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
They arrested Jefrey Andres Ferrez, 19, on felony grand theft auto. He is being held in county jail on Stock Island on no bond.
“This was a classic case of being at the right place at the right time,” Ramsay said in a statement. “I continue to remind my deputies, as it’s a part of our training, to always stay alert and keep your head on a swivel throughout your shift because you never know what’s coming your way. That being said, I’m very grateful that we were able to make a quick arrest and that this vehicle will be returned to its rightful owner.”
Comments