She wanted to end the relationship. The jilted girlfriend picked up an ax, cops say.

A 25-year-old Keys woman was arrested Wednesday after police said she punched her soon-to-be ex-girlfriend in the face and then grabbed a 12-inch-long ax and began swinging.
Jeanette Alexandra Suarez, of Marathon, only harmed a sewer pipe and the rear tail light on her girlfriend’s work van with the ax, police said.
But she racked up a felony charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, along with felony criminal damage and misdemeanor battery.
The women had been together for three months and were living together, according to the arrest report.
On Wednesday, Suarez reportedly became so upset that her girlfriend — who was getting ready for work — wanted to end their relationship that she turned violent.
Suarez began yelling, destroying items in the kitchen and then throwing things at the woman, police said. The girlfriend called police and Suarez hit her because of it, later telling police that she didn’t want her two children, who were in the home at the time, to have to “deal with the issue,” as one deputy put it.
While her girlfriend was on the phone with dispatch outside the home, Suarez went back into the home and came out wielding the ax, police said.
Deputies had to pull Suarez off the woman when they arrived at the home on 42nd Street at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Suarez held the ax about two or three feet away from her girlfriend, 46, the woman told police. She later said Suarez did not approach her with an ax.
Suarez was taken to the Stock Island Detention Center where she was being held Wednesday evening without bond.
Both women refused medical treatment. Police called the state Department of Children and Families, which opened an investigation.
Comments