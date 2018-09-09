Two die in plane crash near college, sheriff’s office says

A Sunday morning plane crash near Palm Beach State College killed two people, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
The PBSO said a twin-engine plane crashed just south of the school’s Lake Worth campus, east of South Congress Avenue and near Sixth Avenue. An FAA spokesman identified the crash site as being about one mile northeast of the Palm Beach County Park Airport. That puts it in John Prince Park.
The FAA said the plane that crashed around 10:40 a.m. was a Cessna C340 that took off from Key West. The cause will be under investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
