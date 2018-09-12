Roaches at an Outback. Cake by the rodent poop. These restaurants are in trouble

As opposed to last week’s dance mix-length listing of 13 restaurants, this week’s shut-down list of South Florida restaurants could come off as an iTunes preview.

But these few restaurants, one a national chain outlet, pack a good amount of yuck.

The violations listed come directly from the state restaurant inspections. We don’t control who gets inspected or how strictly they’re inspected. We present this without passion or prejudice, but with more than a dash of humor.

▪ Los Primos Cafeteria & Grill #2, 1864 SW Eighth St., Miami — When the inspector swung by this Los Primos on Sept. 4, looks like the bugs all but came out and did the Electric Slide.

“Observed approximately 12 live roaches crawling inside the kitchen’s cabinets by food preparation area. Approximately three live roaches on the prep table in the kitchen’s prep area. Approximately five live roaches crawling on reach-in cooler gaskets. Observed approximately five live roaches inside the reach-in cooler in the kitchen area.”

As for those who didn’t quite make it, “Observed approximately 17 dead roaches on the shelves located in the kitchen’s cabinets and approximately five dead roaches on the kitchen’s floor.”

No soap at the front counter hand-washing sink. No way to dry hands, either. No hand towels in the kitchen hand-wash sink, either.

Basic cleanliness seemed to be the main problem here as the inspector saw “soil residue in food storage containers. Reach-in cooler shelves soiled with food debris. Interior of refrigerator soiled with accumulation of food residue. Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue.”

Also, “Observed cooking utensils with food debris.”

Los Primos managed to get cited for its food contact surfaces being called a hazard because “food not cleaned at least every four hours. Prep table and counter in the kitchen. As per operator It hasn’t been cleaned since (Sept. 2).”

This was Sept. 4.

Los Primos was back open the next day.

▪ Outback Steakhouse, 3230 N. Roosevelt Blvd., Key West — Oh, the home office in Tampa won’t be happy about what happened Thursday, no matter how big the lunchtime Bloomin’ Onion.

The inspector described the lone High Priority problem as spotting “approximately eight live roaches crawling inside of a gap in the wall located in the prep area in the kitchen. Observed approximately two live roaches crawling on the floor of the fry prep station in the kitchen area.”

Maybe management hoped the roaches would drown. “Floor area(s) covered with standing water. Prep area kitchen.”

The mixer head carried an “accumulation of encrusted food debris.”

The potato ovens and inside the salamander — not the lizard, the grilling appliance — had a “heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris.” The potato warmer drawers were described as “soiled.”

Might be a good time to remember that meat can be partnered with other things besides potatoes.

Outback got it together for Friday’s callback inspection.





▪ Ray’s Cakes & Catering, 16606 N. Miami Ave., North Miami Beach — Rodents ran rampant at Ray’s.

Too bad because the inspector found only two other violations. But the four-legged friends — and what they left behind out of their behinds and where they left it behind — got Ray’s closed on Sept. 4.

Here’s what the inspector saw, as far as soft rodent droppings: more than three on cake boxes at front counter; more than three in decoration display unit; more than five in all container trays with clean utensils in cake room, under shelf; more than two on a side of cake mixer; more than two on the floor by cake mixer; four on the shelf with flour, and more than five on cake tray in cake room.

Intermission. Deep breath. Water. Now, back into it with the count of the hard rodent droppings found:

More than 10 on the kitchen floor by entrance; more than 10 in decoration display unit; more than 10 on cake tray in kitchen; more than seven on a shelf with flour; more than 10 in all containers of trays, with clean utensils in cake room; more than two at door, of dry storage area.

When the inspector returned on Wednesday, more than 30 soft rodent droppings were on two food trays with cake, containers of food, a shelf with cake decorating, at the kitchen door entrance, and by the dry storage entrance. More than 100 hard rodent droppings dotted shelves, food trays, containers and were everywhere in Ray’s.

▪ Sal’s Italian Ristorante, 6280 W. Sample Rd., Pompano Beach — On Wednesday, the inspector counted “25 dry rodent droppings on top of dishwasher machine; eight dry rodent droppings under three-compartment; five dry rodent droppings behind pizza oven; six dry rodent droppings behind cook line; and eight dry rodent droppings behind water heater.”

Now, were these dried rodent doo-doo pieces the inspector saw or just old pieces of sausage?

By the way, the pizza maker worked without a hair restraint. So, maybe that wasn’t a well-cooked leak on your slice of pepperoni.

And if you ordered a soft drink, know that there was an “accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around soda dispensing nozzles.”

The can opener was soiled. So was the mixer head. As far as the equipment and utensils that got properly washed, they were “not properly air-dried — wet nesting.”

Sal’s cleared up its problems enough to reopen after Thursday’s callback inspection.



