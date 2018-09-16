A woman says a man got in her bed without permission — and didn’t stop there

A Stock Island man is in Monroe County Jail after being accused of a rape on Friday night.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a woman being treated at the Lower Keys Medical Center Saturday told investigators she awoke during the night to find 49-year-old Oscar Danil Acevedo, who had been drinking, in her bed.
The victim stated Acevedo had sex with her while she repeatedly asked him to stop,” the sheriff’s office said. “Acevedo’s story as to what occurred changed during questioning.”
Acevedo hasn’t been granted bond yet.
