She squatted in their homes and sold their vehicles. Prison is next

A woman who squatted in a Key Largo couple’s home in May and sold four of their vehicles while they were away was sentenced to 18 months in state prison last week.
Angela Sloan, 43, pleaded guilty to four counts of grand theft auto, and one count each of using a fraudulent identification, dealing in stolen property and petit theft.
She made the guilty plea Sept. 11 at the Planation Key courthouse in front of Monroe County Circuit Judge Luis Garcia.
While living at the Hibiscus Lane house, Sloan used the driver’s license of the 71-year-old woman living there, who was not at home because she was receiving hospice care. Sloan sold the vehicles to Al’s Wrecker Service in Key Largo on May 4 using the fraudulent license, Deputy Gil Gonzalez wrote in his report.
A man who lived in the house, Ronald Peterson, noticed his vehicles in the lot of Al’s after he drove south into Key Largo over the Jewfish Creek Bridge on May 16, according to the arrest report.
Peterson called Al’s owner, Craig Haberdeau, and asked him why his three vans and a Saturn car were in his lot. Haberdeau responded that the woman who lived in the house called him and said she had several cars she wanted to get rid of, according to Gonzalez’s report.
The woman was Sloan, not the woman who actually lived there.
According to Haberdeau, when he arrived at the house, Sloan showed her the license and titles for two of the vans. Haberdeau paid her $50 each for the vehicles with titles and $25 each for the ones without titles, according to the arrest report.
After Peterson spoke with Haberdeau, Haberdeau told him to call the police and he’d assist in their investigation. He was able to identify Sloan from a photo lineup, according to Gonzalez.
