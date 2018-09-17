Abandoned boat catches fire at Keys marina

An abandoned 65-foot-long wooden trawler caught fire Monday afternoon at a Stock Island marina.
Monroe County Fire Rescue responded at 3:45 p.m. to Robbie’s Marina, 7281 Shrimp Road, with engine no. 8 from Stock Island arriving within four minutes of the call, according to county spokeswoman Cammy Clark.
No injuries were reported, said Monroe County Fire Rescue’s Deputy Fire Marshal Craig Marston.
Marina workers were surveying the vessel to gather information for a future demolition when they noticed the fire and alerted authorities, Marston said.
Firefighters at about 6 p.m. were still working to put out the fire on the large boat that has a large draft.
“It is a difficult fire to deal with because there could be diesel fuel, hydraulic fluid and other unknowns on board the old fishing boat, as well as the logistics of the structure itself,” Clark said.
Firefighters are also working to protect three other vessels that are within 5 feet of the trawler.
The Monroe County Fire Marshal will investigate the cause.
The Stock Island marina is affiliated with Robbie’s Marina in Islamorada, the popular cafe, marina and tarpon-feeding spot.
Comments