Teen fell off a boat after his father fell on the throttle. He was struck and killed.

A 15-year-old Alva, Florida, boy was killed earlier this month off Cudjoe Key after being struck in the head by a boat’s propeller. He fell off the vessel after his father lost his balance and fell onto the throttle causing the craft to lurch forward, according to a preliminary Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission accident report.
Hayden Schreyer, 15, was pronounced dead at the Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West shortly after noon Sunday, Sept. 2.
The teen was boating with his parents, sister and three family friends about three miles north of Cudjoe in Kemp Channel on the Gulf of Mexico side of the Lower Keys.
The 25-foot Dorado was idling when Jason Schreyer, 48, fell on the throttle. The boat accelerated and the younger Schreyer fell overboard, according to the FWC report.
“The accident caused the victim to have fatal trauma to his head and body,” FWC Investigator Raquel Daniels wrote in her report.
Jason Schreyer broke his shin bone in the fall.
Alcohol was not involved, according to Daniels’ report. The family could not be reached for comment.
According to his obituary, Hayden Schreyer was a sophomore at Riverdale High School and a member of the Lee County 4-H Club.
Officer Ralph Washington, an FWC spokesman, said the investigation is ongoing.
“The FWC would like to extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends during this time,” Washington wrote in an email. “The FWC is conducting a boating accident investigation into the incident.”
Friends of the Schreyers set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the family.
