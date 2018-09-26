Driver blamed God and Xanax for fatal hit and run. Her fate is in the jury’s hands

A jury today began deliberating the fate of a Keys woman who killed a pedestrian in 2015 by running her over on a sidewalk in a black Mercedes.
April Dawn Thomason, 46, of Key West, is charged with vehicular manslaughter, two counts of attempted vehicular manslaughter, aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a fatal cras. The incident took place on Sept. 16, 2015, when she drove into Stephanie Collins, a dental hygienist from Cudjoe Key who was walking along South Roosevelt Boulevard near mile marker 1 at the time.
Thomason is pleading insanity, blaming the crash on severe Xanax withdrawal which she began on her own without any medical help. She had no intoxicants in her system, a blood test showed.
“What occurred was terrible, but it’s not criminal,” said Kevin McCarthy, an assistant public defender.
Prosecutor Colleen Dunne told jurors in closing arguments that Thomason chose to stop taking Xanax, which the defense said she had been taking steadily for three years and first started using it at age 12.
“She continued to make choices and putting everyone at risk,” Dunne said. “Total disregard for the safety of others. It was willful, it was reckless and it was wanton.”
A jury of six received the case at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. To find that she was legally insane at the time she jumped the curb on South Roosevelt and ran over Collins, jurors would have to decide that she did not know what she was doing and not know the consequences or that she knew what she was doing but did not know it was wrong.
The burden to prove Thomason was insane falls on the defense. Prosecutors do not have to prove any motive or whether she had intent to kill.
The State Attorney’s Office initially charged Thomason with murder but reduced the charges before trial.
More than 50 friends and family of the victim Colllins attended the closing arguments Wednesday morning at the Monroe County Courthouse.
