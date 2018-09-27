Cops seize senior citizen’s SUV and $58,000. They say he was dealing cocaine

A 65-year-old Key West man was arrested after police said he had more than 2.5 kilograms of cocaine in his home.
Craig Steven Cambern is accused of cocaine trafficking, possession of drug equipment and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He remained in jail Thursday without bond.
The powder is worth an estimated $235,000 on the street, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean. Officers on Wednesday also seized $58,000 in cash and a 2019 Kia Sportage SUV that Cambern said he bought with money earned by selling drugs.
Detectives found close to a gram of marijuana in the residence in the 3500 block of Flagler Ave.
Police got a search warrant after having started an investigation with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
