Are man’s death, woman’s brutal machete attack related?

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Boot Key Friday morning and a brutal machete attack on a woman who lives on her boat in Boot Key Harbor.
Police are not commenting on the condition of the man’s body, nor have they named him. The body was found following a search by deputies, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Border Patrol and officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission late Thursday night into Friday morning.
“How that man died and his association, if any, to the machete incident remains under investigation and those details are not entirely clear as of Friday afternoon,” said Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman.
The woman, whose identity has not been released, was found on her boat by a man who lives on a neighboring vessel. She was bloodied and with wounds to her head, arms and other parts of her body. Boot Key Harbor, located just off the city of Marathon on the ocean side of the Middle Keys, is a popular spot for people living on their boats, known as liveaboards.
She told the neighbor she was attacked with a machete. Medics took her to the Florida Keys International Airport, where the county’s Trauma Star helicopter ambulance took her to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.
Linhardt said the woman’s condition was not immediately available.
Comments