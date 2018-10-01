He was under investigation since August. What cops found in his home landed him in jail.

Keys sheriff’s office deputies and federal agents raided a Key Largo man’s house and found cocaine, marijuana, prescription painkillers, LSD, more than $3,000 in cash, and equipment typically used by people in the illegal drug trade, police say.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives have been making a case against Noah Grey Hattendorf, 22, since August, according to court records. He sold informants cooperating with detectives a total of more than 12 grams of cocaine on three occasions, once on Aug. 14, again on Aug. 20 and finally on Aug. 23, according to arrest affidavits.
Deputies and agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations served a warrant on his 39 Pompano Ave. home on Friday. Hattendorf was home with another man who was not arrested.
Inside the house, police said they found 5 grams of marijuana, 6 grams of cocaine, less than a gram of LSD, 30 assorted pills of pin medication, $3,169 in cash and drug dealing equipment like marijuana grinders and scales.
Hattendorf told police all the drugs were his.
He is being held in county jail in Plantation Key on a total bond of $140,000.
