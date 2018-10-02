Key West man killed when his bicycle collided with a delivery truck

A 49-year-old Key West man was killed Tuesday when the bicycle he was riding collided with a delivery truck in Old Town, police said.
The crash happened at about 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Southard and Whitehead streets by the Green Parrot Bar and the Monroe County Courthouse.
The cyclist was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Police closed the 600 block of Whitehead Street between Southard and Angela after the crash and it remained closed at 3 p.m. A mangled black bicycle remained at the crash scene next to a delivery truck.
This is a developing story.
