Woman in critical condition after head-on crash with truck on U.S. 1 in the Keys

An upstate New York woman was flown by helicopter air ambulance to a Miami-Dade County hospital in critical condition Friday afternoon after the car she was driving hit a tractor-trailer truck head-on on U.S. 1, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Amanda M. Santiago, from Saugerties, New York, was driving her 2017 Nissan Altima north on the highway at mile marker 73 in Lower Matecumbe Key when her vehicle moved into the southbound lane, according to an FHP press release.
Her car traveled directly into the path of a Volvo tractor trailer driven by Elian Quinones, 72, of Homestead, and the two vehicles collided head-on.
Quinones’ injuries were minor, according to the FHP report. Santiago was flown to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall.
The collision caused a large amount of oil to spill from the truck. At one point, responding firefighters and tow truck companies ran out of product to clean it up, according to the FHP report.
The highway was partially closed to traffic for almost five hours.
