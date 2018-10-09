Florida Keys man in serious condition after rollover crash on U.S. 1

An Islamorada man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after losing control of his car and crashing into a ditch off U.S. 1 in Key Largo early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Tyler Graham Rieke, 24, was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier around 1 a.m. He was driving his 2007 Ford Freestyle SUV southbound on the 18 Mile Stretch section of the highway around mile marker 109 when he over steered to the right and drove off the road, according to the FHP press release.
The front of the vehicle struck a ditch and a barrier fence that blocks access to the ocean before rolling over, the FHP stated. The vehicle came to a final stop, upright, on the grassy shoulder of the road, according to the report.
FHP troopers cited Rieke, who the agency states was not wearing a seat belt, with knowingly driving with a suspended license and failure to use due care, according to the report.
