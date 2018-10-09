Keys man faces 60 years after child porn indictment

A Key Largo man arrested by the FBI last month on child pornography charges faces up to 60 years in federal prison following a grand jury indictment late last week.
Donald Glenn Beasley, 56, was arrested Sept. 21 after agents served a search warrant on his mile marker 95 mobile home. The agents confiscated his laptop computer and an external hard drive prosecutors say contained hundreds of lewd images and videos of young children.
A Key West grand jury indicted Beasley Oct. 4 on one count of receiving child pornography and two counts of child pornography possession. Each carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.
One of the hard drives agents found on Beasley’s computer displayed a list of recently played videos with titles indicating they were child pornography, FBI Special Agent Matthew Ward stated in his probable cause affidavit.
Some images agents discovered were downloaded using peer-to-peer software designed to conceal the location of its user, according to Ward’s report.
The computer’s recycling bin contained four files, one containing 215 images depicting children in sexual situations, according to court documents.
“The majority of these images contained either one or two prepubescent girls, nude or mostly nude, posing for photographs,” Ward wrote.
Beasley is being represented by federal public defender Stewart Abrams, who did not return an email request for comment. Beasley entered a not guilty plea last Friday.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Lurana Snow set Beasley’s bond at $1 million. It’s not clear from available court records when his next court appearance is scheduled.
