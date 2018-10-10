Keys sends utility linemen to help with Hurricane Michael restoration

The Florida Keys Electric Cooperative, which provides electricity for most of the island chain, sent two crews to Central and Northwest Florida to help with power restoration once Hurricane Michael passes.
The FKEC dispatched eight linemen, equipment and supplies, said utility spokeswoman Nikki Dunn Cullen.
The crews will first set up in Central Florida, but if they’re not needed there they’ll head to the Panhandle to assist communities that are likely to sustain greater damage, Scott Newberry, FKEC chief executive, said in a statement.
“We know all too well the value of cooperative assistance in the face of storm restoration work,” said Newberry.
