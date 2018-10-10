A Keys man paid $900 for sex. But the prostitute and her pimp wanted more, cops say.

A Key West man who paid a prostitute $900 for three hours of sex in one afternoon was attacked and robbed inside his home by her and her pimp, police said.
Whitney Nicole Mullins, 24, and Jason Robinson, 35, both of Deltona, were arrested on charges of home invasion with a weapon and false imprisonment for the Oct. 7 attack in the 800 block of White Street.
The victim told police he had searched online for an escort service and located a woman named Ginger on a website for “Secret Benefits.” He ordered the escort who charged him $300 for an hour.
He twice again called Secret Benefits to request Mullins return to his home. After the final visit, at about 6 p.m., the victim was in the kitchen when there was a knock at the door. Mullins answered it and Robinson walked in demanding cash from the customer, reports stated.
According to police, when the victim said he had already paid for the services, Robinson punched him in the face and ordered Mullins to search his bedroom and demanded he give him his PIN numbers for his credit cards.
Robinson then told Mullins to get a knife from the kitchen and she did, police said.
They made the man get into a closet — which they barricaded shut with furniture — while they ransacked the place and stole keys to his home, scooter and truck along with his wallet, power tools, watch, cell phone and a blue vodka bottle filled with coins. Police totaled the stolen items at $1,445.
Police arrived at the White Street home to find the victim with a swollen face and a bleeding nose. They tracked down the suspects using information from the website and the description of the Lexus and found them at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, 3852 N. Roosevelt Blvd.
Robinson and Mullins told officers they were at the man’s home and said he was under the influence of drugs and should be drug tested, police said. Officers found the blue vodka bottle — empty — hidden in a hotel room cabinet.
Both Robinson and Mullins were taken to the Stock Island Detention Center where they remained Wednesday afternoon. Robinson’s bond is $250,000 and Mullins’s bond is $200,000.
