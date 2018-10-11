Phony contractor swindled 2 women out of $17K post-Irma, prosecutors say

A Pennsylvania man scammed two Keys residents, including a 90-year-old woman, out of nearly $17,000 by pretending he was a licensed contractor in Florida, state prosecutors said.
Tom M. McCormick, 58, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, was booked into the Stock Island Detention Center on Oct. 7, after being arrested Sept. 13 on an arrest warrant in Adams County.
In one case, he is charged with working in the contracting business without a license during the state of emergency declared by Gov. Rick Scott due to Hurricane Irma and also grand theft of $10,000 or more. He took more than $15,000 from a woman, prosecutors said.
Both are felonies that carry up to five years in prison upon conviction.
In a second case, McCormick is accused of swindling $1,300 from another woman. If convicted of the misdemeanor, he will face up to one year in the county jail.
State Attorney Dennis Ward said the two jobs were related to Irma.
“Hurricane Irma caused widespread damage and grief for residents of Monroe County,” Ward said in a statement Thursday. “Those who would take advantage of that grief for their personal gain will not be tolerated. Illegal contracting is a serious crime and we will prosecute those arrested for it to the fullest extent of the law.”
Both victims live in Marathon. The 90-year-old woman said she met McCormick in the parking lot of the local Home Depot and mentioned she needed help with her home, prosecutors said. She gave him a $16,830 deposit and he did some demolition work before disappearing. He eventually sent her back $1,000 but kept the rest, according to an arrest affidavit.
McCormick told the woman he did contracting work under the name Mastercraft Contracting. But he has no license in Florida. They signed a contract on Jan. 16 for a $38,836 job that included new drywall, doors, kitchen cabinets and repairs to exterior blocks.
In the second case, another Marathon woman was hoodwinked by McCormick after she signed a $1,900 contract for drywall installation and cut him a $1,300 check as a first payment, reports state. She learned the next day he wasn’t licensed and reported him to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
There are 11 currently licensed contractors with the name Mastercraft in Pennsylvania but none in Hanover or with McCormick’s name attached, according to the state’s online database.
On Thursday, McCormick remained in jail on $55,000 bond.
Comments