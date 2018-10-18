Can’t wait for Election Day? Here’s when and where to vote early

Florida will elect a new governor Nov. 6 and decide who will fill local, state and national posts, including a U.S. Senate seat and all of the U.S. House seats.





But if you are hoping to avoid the Election Day rush, you can vote early.

For college students, early voting just got more convenient as well. This is the first time since a July 24 decision by a federal judge that college campuses will be used as early voting sites — giving people even more options to cast a ballot.

Miami-Dade has added Miami Dade College Kendall Campus, Miami Dade College North Campus and Florida International University’s main campus near Sweetwater, among the 28 early voting sites in the county. In Broward, early voting is now also at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, making for 22 early voting sites.

Here are some questions and answers for early voters:

When can I start voting?

▪ In Miami-Dade and Broward, early voting will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 to Nov. 4.

▪ Early voting in the Keys — Monroe County — runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 to Nov. 3.

What’s on the ballot?





In the general elections, unlike the primaries, every registered voter can cast a ballot for every race. Some cities have their own elections, which means only voters in those areas will have those particular races or issues added to their ballots.

The centerpiece of the Nov. 6 election in Florida will determine a new governor. The race is between Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum and Republican candidate Ron DeSantis.

Other statewide races are for U.S. Senate, state attorney general and commissioner of agriculture. Voters will also see races for the state House and state Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives and 12 constitutional amendments including giving voters control over gambling and creating a bill of rights for crime victims.

▪ In Miami-Dade, visit www.miamidade.gov/elections/voter-information.asp.

▪ In Broward, visit www.browardsoe.org/Voter-Information/Sample-Ballot.

▪ In the Keys, visit www.keys-elections.org/Election-Data/Past-Sample-Ballots.

What should I bring or not bring?

A voter must show a picture ID that has a signature. Voters can bring a sample ballot to make their decisions easier. Voters are warned not to take pictures in voting booths — it’s against the law.

Where do I vote?

During the early voting period, voters may go to any of the sites in the county they are registered.

Miami-Dade





The 28 locations are:

▪ Arcola Lakes Branch Library: 8240 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 33150

▪ Coral Gables Branch Library: 3443 Segovia St., Coral Gables, 33134

▪ Coral Reef Branch Library: 9211 SW 152nd St., Miami-Dade, 33157

▪ Elections Department (Main Office): 2700 NW 87th Ave., Doral, 33172

▪ Florida International University (Student Academic Success Center): 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami-Dade, 33199 (Entrance is on Southwest 107th Avenue and 16th Street)

▪ Historic Garage: 3250 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 33129 (Same property as the old Museum of Science)

▪ Homestead Community Center (William F. “Bill” Dickinson Community Center): 1601 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 33030

▪ International Mall Branch Library: 10315 NW 12th St, Doral, 33172

▪ John F. Kennedy Library: 190 W. 49th St., Hialeah, 33012

▪ Joseph Caleb Center (community meeting room): 5400 NW 22nd Ave., Building A, Miami, 33142

▪ Kendale Lakes Branch Library: 15205 SW 88th St., Kendall, 33196

▪ Kendall Branch Library: 9101 SW 97th Ave., Kendall, 33176

▪ Lemon City Branch Library: 430 NE 61st St., Miami, 33137

▪ Miami Beach City Hall: 1700 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, 33139

▪ Miami Dade College Kendall Campus (The Fascell Conference Center): 11011 SW 104th St., Building K, Miami, 33176 (Entrance is on Southwest 104th Street and 113th Place)

▪ Miami Dade College North Campus (Library): 11380 NW 27th Ave., Building 2, Miami-Dade, 33167

▪ Miami Lakes Community Center (Mary Collins Community Center): 15151 NW 82nd Ave., Miami Lakes, 33016

▪ Naranja Branch Library: 14850 SW 280th St., Homestead, 33032

▪ North Dade Regional Library: 2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens, 33056

▪ North Miami Public Library: 835 NE 132nd St., North Miami, 33161

▪ North Shore Branch Library: 7501 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 33141

▪ Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library: 2930 Aventura Blvd., Aventura, 33180

▪ Shenandoah Branch Library: 2111 SW 19th St., Miami, 33145

▪ South Dade Regional Library: 10750 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 33189

▪ Stephen P. Clark Government Center (Elections branch office): 111 NW First St. (lobby), Miami, 33128

▪ West Dade Regional Library: 9445 SW 24th St., Miami-Dade, 33165

▪ West Kendall Regional Library: 10201 Hammocks Blvd., Kendall, 33196

▪ West Miami Community Center: 901 SW 62nd Ave., West Miami, 33144

Broward

The 22 sites are:

▪ African-American Research Library: 2650 Sistrunk Blvd. (Northwest Sixth Street), Fort Lauderdale, 33311

▪ Coral Ridge Mall (north or northwest entrance): 3200 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale

▪ Davie/Cooper City Branch Library: 4600 SW 82nd Ave., Davie, 33328

▪ Emma Lou Olson Civic Center: 1801 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 33060

▪ Fort Lauderdale Branch Library/Art Serve: 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Room 130, Fort Lauderdale, 33304

▪ Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center: 410 SE Third St., Hallandale Beach, 33009

▪ Hollywood Branch Library: 2600 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, 33020

▪ Miramar Branch Library: 2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar, 33025

▪ North Regional Library/Broward College: 1100 Coconut Creek Blvd., Coconut Creek, 33066

▪ Northwest Regional Library: 3151 University Dr., Coral Springs, 33065

▪ Nova Southeastern University (Huizenga College of Business and Entrepreneurship): 3301 College Ave. Room 1048 and 1049, Davie, 33311

▪Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex: 445 SW Second St., Deerfield Beach, 33441

▪ Parkland Recreation and Enrichment Center: 10559 Trails End, Parkland, 33076

▪ Supervisor of Elections branch office at E. Pat Larkins Community Center: 520 Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach, 33060

▪ Supervisor of Elections branch office at Lauderhill Mall: 1519 NW 40th Ave., Lauderhill, 33313

▪ South Regional Library/Broward College: 7300 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, 33024

▪ Southwest Regional Library: 16835 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines, 33331

▪ Sunrise Civic Center: 10650 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise, 33351

▪ Tamarac Branch Library: 8701 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac, 33321

▪ West Regional Library: 8601 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation, 33324

▪ Weston Branch Library: 4205 Bonaventure Blvd., Weston, 33332

▪ Wilton Manors City Hall: 2020 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors, 33305

Monroe

Here are the five sites:

▪ Supervisor of Elections Office: 530 Whitehead St. #101, Key West

▪ Supervisor of Elections Office: 10015 Overseas Hwy., Marathon

▪ Supervisor of Elections Office: 102050 Overseas Hwy. #137, Key Largo

▪ Big Pine Key Community Park: End of Sands Rd., 31009 Atlantis Dr., Big Pine Key

▪ Islamorada Branch Library: 81830 Overseas Hwy., Mile Marker 81.7, Islamorada

If I don’t vote early, what can I do?

Voters can request mail-in ballots up until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Voters can also show up at their assigned precincts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m on Election Day, Nov. 6.

For more information visit www.miamidade.gov/elections for Miami-Dade, www.browardsoe.org for Broward and www.keys-elections.org for Monroe.