What’s on the Florida Keys ballot? Here’s the list

Florida Keys voters will settle several races Nov. 6, including two county commission seats and in Key West, the mayor’s race.
Early voting started Monday and will run through Nov. 3.
County commission
For County Commission District 4, Republican incumbent and current County Mayor David Rice faces Vicki Tashjian, who has no party affiliation. Both are from Marathon.
For County Commission District 2, Republican Michelle Coldiron, Marathon’s city mayor, faces Democrat Thomas “Tommy” Ryan, of Big Pine Key.
Mosquito Control
In the race for Mosquito Control District Board district 2, the incumbent, Republican Phil Goodman, of Cudjoe Key, is running against Democrat Ralph DePalma, of Key West.
Key West
In the city of Key West, voters will choose a new mayor for the first time in nine years in a nonpartisan contest. Teri Johnston, a former two-term city commissioner who has raised more than $113,000 in her bid for mayor, faces Margaret Romero, a single-term city commissioner who has run several times for the office. Mayor Craig Cates, first elected in 2009, is term-limited. Romero has raised $16,360.
Also in Key West, voters will select a new member of the Utility Board, deciding between Robert Barrios and Beth Ramsay-Vickrey in a runoff contest from the August primary.
Marathon
City of Marathon voters will choose two city council members. Running are Luiz Gonzalez, John Kissick, county commissioner George Neugent and Mark Senmartin.
Islamorada
In Islamorada, three people are running for village council seat 2: Peter Bacheler, Cheryl Ann Meads and David Purdo. Running for village council seat 4 are Eric Carlson and Ken Davis.
State House
Keys voters will also have a say in the District 120 state House race, as incumbent Holly Rachein, a Republican, faces Democrat Steve Friedman, a political newcomer.
Key Largo Fire
In Key Largo, the Fire and Medical Emergency Services District board has two seats up for grabs. Frank Conklin and Kay Cullen are running for seat 2, and George Mirabella and Nicolas Rodriguez are running for seat 4.
Your polling site
To find your polling site, visit the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections’ website.
