Keys woman is killed when her car crashes into a concrete pole

A Lower Keys woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-car crash east of mile marker 10.5.
Debra Kay Sjoberg, 59, of Big Coppitt Key, was driving south on Boca Chica Road near Tern Lane at about 4:40 p.m. when her 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier left the road and crashed into a concrete utility pole, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The Cavalier entered the northbound lane, “began to rotate clockwise and ran off the roadway to the right,” with the left side of the car striking the pole on the northbound shoulder, the report stated.
Sjoberg was killed immediately. She wasn’t wearing a seat belt, according to the FHP report.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments