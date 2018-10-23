Pot gummies, pistols land Miramar man in Keys jail, cops say

A Miramar man faces felony drug and weapons charges after Florida Keys police say they found a pound of medical “gummy” marijuana candies and two loaded handguns in his SUV Monday night.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over Anthony Diaz, 23, near mile marker 83 in Upper Matecumbe Key because he was towing a boat trailer that had no tag, according to Deputy Joel Rios’ report.
When deputies approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, they could smell burning marijuana, according to the report. The deputies asked Diaz and a passenger if there were any drugs in the car, and Diaz held up a small bag containing leafy marijuana, Rios stated.
Diaz said he had just bought the boat and was heading back to the mainland.
Rios asked the men if there was anything else illegal inside the vehicle, and Diaz responded that there was a pistol, and he did not have a concealed weapons permit for the handgun. Rios found an MP9 Shield Smith and Wesson 9-mm handgun near the driver’s seat.
The gun was “covered by Anthony’s shirt and easily accessible by the defendant as this deputy approached the driver,” Rios wrote in his affidavit.
The pistol’s magazine was fully loaded and there was a bullet in the chamber, Rios stated. Deputies found another weapon, a Millennium PT140 .40-caliber handgun, inside a backpack they located behind the driver’s seat, according to the report.
Deputies found the pot gummies in 28 packages labeled “dead head,” police say, and they were “divided in Ziploc bags, which was consistent with illegal sales and distribution,” Rios wrote in his report. Diaz told cops he bought the gummies from his brother-in-law.
Diaz was arrested on one count of carrying a concealed weapon without a license, felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell, 28 felony counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. He was booked into county jail on an $8,000 bond.
