Rice, Coldiron win Florida Keys County Commission

Incumbent David Rice successfully defended his Monroe County Commission District 4 seat against newcomer Vickie Tashjian.
And Michelle Coldiron won the District 2 commission seat left vacant by longtime county commissioner George Neugent, who chose to run for Marathon City Council instead of running for re-election this year.
Coldiron, the current mayor of the Marathon City Council, defeated political newcomer Thomas “Tommy” Ryan by well over 50 percent. Neugent, meanwhile, lost a close four-way race for two at-large seats on the Marathon City Council.
Ryan, a retired New York City firefighter who moved to Big Pine Key in 2011, received 15,616 votes compared with Coldiron’s 18,124 votes..
Coldiron far outspent Ryan in the campaign. According to the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections, Coldiron raised $67,664 and spent $58,033; Ryan $10,215 and spent $6,658.
“I can’t tell you how honored I am,” she said Tuesday night. “I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work for the county. I want to thank all the people who voted for me and supported me during the election.”
Rice is a mental health professional and founder of the Guidance Clinic of the Middle Keys. He has served District 4 on the County Commission since 2010.
“We have a lot of work to do over the next four years,” Rice said Tuesday night. “I’m just glad the voters of Monroe County wanted me in there to do that.”
Rice received 19,578 votes, well over 60 percent.
Tashjian owns and operates a vacation home rental business.
Rice raised $52,700 in contributions and spent $33,492 during the campaign, while Tashjian raised $13,165 and spent $12,998.
District 2 runs from the southern end of Marathon west to the Boca Chica Channel Bridge, five miles to the east of Key West.
District 4 covers parts of Marathon, all of the small city of Key Colony Beach, and parts of the Village of Islamorada.
