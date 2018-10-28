Four were dealing molly from a Key West hotel room during Fantasy Fest, cops say

Key West police this week arrested four people in a hotel room after staff complained they were dealing drugs.
Marissa Curry, 29, and Corianne de Poo Preater, 25, were arrested on felony charges of possession with the intent to sell the synthetic drug MDMA, or molly.
Mariah Curry, 23, and Joseph Krygier, 63, were accused of having a controlled substance without prescriptions.
Police said they seized more than six grams of MDMA from the group.
Police arrived during Fantasy Fest week at The Gates Hotel, 3824 N. Roosevelt Blvd., at 1:38 a.m. Oct. 25, where employees were suspicious about several people coming and going from Room 142.
When the room door opened, Krygier stepped out and police said they could see in plain view a white powdery substance on a coffee table inside. Four women found inside the room were detained but one was let go without an arrest. Preater was accused of being in possession of the powder, which field-tested positive for MDMA, or molly.
Asked if she had anything else illegal on her, Preater said someone could have slipped something down her pants while she was sleeping, the arrest report stated.
A search of Preater’s pants yielded $375 cash, three small clear plastic bags containing MDMA and one pink 10-milligram Oxycodone pill, police said. Preater is accused of having 1.8 grams of MDMA. She was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and evidence tampering.
A search of Marissa Curry’s 2007 Chevrolet Impala, parked outside the hotel turned up 1.6 grams of MDMA and $139 cash, police said.
Krygier said the gram of MDMA found inside the room safe was his and Mariah Curry had 2.6 grams of MDMA inside her purse, police said.
A fifth woman was found hiding inside a closet. Zoryana Brown, 21, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for burglary.
Comments