Thousands were at Fantasy Fest. Two were caught breaking the public sex rule, cops say

Of the tens of thousands of people who attended Fantasy Fest in Key West over the past week, only one couple was arrested for having sex in public.

And they were locals.

At about 9:45 Friday night, police officers working the Fantasy Fest detail responded to the report of a couple having oral sex outside a Key Lime pie shop in the 400 block of Greene Street. Two officers witnessed the act, according to the arrest report.

Brian Gorham

They found a woman giving her husband oral sex while she was sitting in the back of a three-wheel bicycle and he was standing next to her, the report states.

Debra Ann Gorham, 53, and Brian Douglas Gorham, 54, both of Key West, were jailed on misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure. Debra Gorham was also arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest after police said she grabbed her husband’s hand while police were trying to handcuff him, according to reports.

Debra Ann Gorham

The store’s owner flagged down the two officers to report the couple, police said. The Gorhams were released from the Stock Island Detention Center the next day.