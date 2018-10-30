A man asked a street preacher at Fantasy Fest to move. Then he cut the cord, cops say

They come every year to Fantasy Fest in Key West, with a list of people they say are bound for hell.
The preachers, often holding large signs with a roster of sinners, which this year included gays, porn watchers, drug users, smokers and “abortionists,” roam Duval Street among the body-painted breasts and floppy beer bellies to loudly denounce — sometimes via a megaphone — those who don’t meet their criteria.
“They were berating people for having a good time, letting their hair down,” said Clayton Chelley, who owns the wine bar Vino’s on Duval. He said he saw one shout at a woman that she was a horrible mother for bringing her child to Duval during Fantasy Fest.
“Fantasy Fest is acceptance of everybody,” Chelley said. “This is the opposite of Fantasy Fest.”
So on Oct. 26, the Friday night of Fantasy Fest, one of the street preachers rolled into the 800 block of Duval.
“They decided to set up camp right in front of my bar and you could even hear it inside the bar and I was starting to lose customers,” said Chelley, 53, of Key West, who has owned the bar with his wife, Valerie, for eight years. “I was starting to lose customers.”
Chelley says he went outside twice to ask the preacher to move it along but didn’t get anywhere.
“They completely ignored me,” he said.
Then, police said, Chelley came out a third time with a pair of scissors and did what a lot of Key Westers have thought about doing: He cut the cord.
“Cut cord to preacher’s megaphone,” states the summons issued by a Key West police officer.
Police were called and Chelley was cited for misdemeanor criminal mischief. He was not arrested, but instead ordered to appear at the Monroe County Courthouse next month.
Police spokeswoman Alyson Crean released a police report Monday but the preacher wasn’t identified and no details were released. Chelley said he didn’t catch the name.
Chelley, who at the time was dressed up in a costume — a 1970s type rocker with platform boots — said the preacher turned around and shoved him at one point.
“Which is battery,” he said.
“The point is you’ve got to respect other people,” he said. “When does it come to the point of public nuisance?”
Some revelers have become used to the preachers.
“Their presence was weak this year,” said Kevin Assam, a writer who had his picture taken in front of one young preacher. “They’re expected every year because of the First Amendment.”
Assam, who is gay, said he is more offended at the grammar and presentation of the preachers than their messages.
“Their signs are too big and there’s too much print on them,” Assam said. “No one’s going to read all that. They don’t know basic marketing.”
