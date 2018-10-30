Former controller at the Citizen gets 32 months in prison for Michigan bank robbery

The former controller at the Key West Citizen newspaper will serve 32 months in prison for robbing a bank in Plainwell, Michigan, earlier this year. He blamed the crime on his alcohol addiction and his suicidal thoughts.
Paul Michael Donnelly admitted to robbing the Plainwell PNC Bank, pleading guilty on July 2. He must also serve three years of supervised release once he finishes his prison sentence, Judge Janet T. Neff ruled Monday.
Donnelly’s defense attorneys pleaded with the judge for leniency, saying his life had been in a downward spiral when on June 14 he handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller and claiming he had a bomb in his backpack.
He walked out with $4,749. All the money was recovered, except the $138 he’d spent on lottery tickets, police said. He was ordered to pay back the money by the court.
“Alcohol has clearly been a demon he has not been able to beat,” his attorneys said in an Oct. 24 filing. “On the date of the robbery, Mr. Donnelly had originally contemplated suicide. At the time, Mr. Donnelly was homeless, suicidal and had sent texts to both family and friends saying goodbye..”
When Donnelly was arrested, his blood-alcohol content was four times the legal limit of 0.08. The judge ordered that while incarcerated, Donnelly take part in a substance abuse program.
He had lost his job — Donnelly was fired in March by the Citizen along with its publisher, Paul Clarin — and also his girlfriend and even his dog because of his drinking, his attorneys said.
Donnelly had also had a health scare, a brain tumor, but that issue has been resolved, his attorneys said.
Donnelly’s sister, a cousin and his two daughters wrote letters on his behalf to the court.
