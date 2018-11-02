Man found dead on a boat off Key West

A 49-year-old man was found dead Wednesday night on a boat moored off of Wisteria Island, an undeveloped island near Key West.
Blair Gallagher, formerly of North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Foul play is not suspected,” said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The boat’s owner, Jessica Chabot, asked two friends to check on Gallagher because she had not heard from him in a couple of days, according to the incident report. The friends found Gallagher dead, on his knees and leaning with his chest on the bed.
Monroe Deputy Anthony Lopez and Key West firefighters were taken to Gallagher’s 26-foot-long Catalina boat by the Coast Guard about 7 p.m.
An autopsy report is pending.
Chabot had known Gallagher for only a couple of months but knew he was ill, police said. Gallagher had recently been treated at Lower Keys Medical Center for alcoholism and a fever, police said.
He was working for Chabot, trying to fix mechanical problems on the boat.
