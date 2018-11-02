A Keys dad snorted drugs and passed out in his pickup truck. His kids were with him.

A Keys man passed out behind the wheel of his truck after picking up his two small children from preschool and heading home, police said.
The kids were crying, screaming and trying to wake Jason Edward Solomon, who was passed out while parked at 550 122nd St. in Marathon, which is the San Pablo Catholic Church Community Cooperative Preschool, according to the arrest report.
He had left the engine running, police said.
Solomon, 35, was arrested on a felony charge of child neglect. He had to be revived with a shot of Narcan, which is used to treat drug overdoses.
Solomon later told deputies he had crushed and snorted three Percocet pills, a pain reliever that contains oxycodone. He remembered picking up the children and taking them to his truck but did not remember anything else, police said.
The children were not injured and were in the custody of their mother shortly after police arrived, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident.
Monroe deputies were called to the scene at about 6 p.m. after a woman who was leaving the preschool found an unresponsive man inside a pickup. She removed the two children, put them in her vehicle and then called 911.
Deputies said Solomon had some type of substance on his nostrils that led them to believe he had ingested narcotics. They called paramedics, who administered the Narcan, and took Solomon to the hospital.
Solomon was taken to jail after he was medically cleared at the hospital.
