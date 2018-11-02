Key West police were looking for a stolen TV. They found much more than that.

A search for a stolen television turned into a drug bust for a Key West convicted felon.
Shane Marston, 33, also had a handgun in his New Town home in violation of state law barring convicts from having firearms, along with cocaine, MDMA and more than $1,000 in cash, according to the arrest report.
On Oct. 31, police arrived at Marston’s apartment at 3605 Northside Dr. looking for a $900 55-inch flat-screen Polaroid television a man had reported stolen from his trailer.
They found the TV in Marston’s home, which smelled of marijuana, police said.
Marston wouldn’t cooperate with police and said they were violating his rights, reports state. They arrested him on a charge of refusing to provide identification during a police investigation and took him to the Stock Island Detention Center.
Officers returned to the Northside Drive apartment with search warrants.
That’s when they found cocaine, syringes, MDMA and assorted equipment used in drug dealing, such as a digital scale and three crack cocaine pipes. They also found a .380-caliber handgun in the pocket of a pair of shorts, which had a wallet containing Marston’s driver’s license, police said.
Marston has three felony convictions and his priors include burglary, grand theft and marijuana dealing.
The TV was returned to its rightful owner.
