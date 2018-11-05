Prescribed burn planned for Keys state park Tuesday

Terrance Gadson, Florida area supervisor for the Florida Forest Service, talks to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighter as a brush fire crosses from one side of Card Sound Road to the other Wednesday, Feb.14. The Department of Environmental Protection is planning a prescribed burn at Curry Hammock State Park near Marathon, in part, to avoid similar brush fires. . Photo by David Goodhue/dgoodhue@keysreporter.com