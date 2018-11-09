New Jersey man dies snorkeling off Key Largo

A New Jersey man died while snorkeling off Key Largo Thursday afternoon.
Rodney Jinkins, 49, of Westfield, New Jersey, lost consciousness swimming within John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park around 3:30 p.m., said Adam LInhardt, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
Jinkins was snorkeling with his family with the Encounter charter boat, whose crew brought Jinkins on board and performed CPR on him, Linhardt said.
Medics met the Encounter at the dock and took Jinkins to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead.
