A Westfield, New Jersey man was pronounced dead at Mariners Hospital in Tavernier after being found unconscious in the water off Key Largo Friday, Nov. 8.
A Westfield, New Jersey man was pronounced dead at Mariners Hospital in Tavernier after being found unconscious in the water off Key Largo Friday, Nov. 8.
A Westfield, New Jersey man was pronounced dead at Mariners Hospital in Tavernier after being found unconscious in the water off Key Largo Friday, Nov. 8.

Local

New Jersey man dies snorkeling off Key Largo

By David Goodhue

dgoodhue@flkeysnews.com

November 09, 2018 11:27 AM

A New Jersey man died while snorkeling off Key Largo Thursday afternoon.

Rodney Jinkins, 49, of Westfield, New Jersey, lost consciousness swimming within John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park around 3:30 p.m., said Adam LInhardt, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Jinkins was snorkeling with his family with the Encounter charter boat, whose crew brought Jinkins on board and performed CPR on him, Linhardt said.

Medics met the Encounter at the dock and took Jinkins to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead.

  Comments  