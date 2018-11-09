Keys man sells informant a pound of marijuana, cops say

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives busted a Key Largo man after they said he sold an undercover informant a pound of marijuana this week.
Blake William Halliday, 20, was booked into county jail on Plantation Key on a combined bond of $80,000 Wednesday. He faces three counts of selling marijuana and three counts of using a two-way device in the process of committing a felony.
Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said Halliday agreed over the phone to meet the informant and sell that person the weed for $2,400.
The sale happened at a house on Ocean Bay Drive in Key Largo, Linhardt said.
Halliday was already the subject of a sheriff’s office investigation before the transaction, according to Linhardt.
