A Hialeah man got really drunk at a Keys campsite. He bit off his neighbor’s fingertip, cops say

A Hialeah man is in jail after police said he bit off the tip of a man’s finger at a Florida Keys campsite during a bout of drinking.
Aurelio Rodriguez, 54, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability and is locked up at the Stock Island Detention Center.
Police recovered the fingertip and put it in a bag with ice. But doctors at Lower Keys Medical Center were not able to reattach it. The victim has a protruding bone and it may require partial amputation.
On Saturday night, Rodriguez had been drinking at his campsite at Bahia Honda State Park, at mile marker 37 on Big Pine Key, when his neighbor of two days, Thomas Andrew Bill, 55, of Crestview, came for a visit with his wife Michelle, police said. The couple brought with them a bottle of tequila to share.
But once they started talking to Rodriguez, the couple noticed he had already been drinking. Rodriguez was “getting loud and acting rudely and at one point he fell on the ground,” according to Monroe Deputy Kathleen Donovan.
Michelle Bill went back to her campsite but her husband remained with Rodriguez to help him up and into his RV. Another neighbor came over to help carry Rodriguez but gave up, leaving Bill alone in the endeavor.
That’s when police said Rodriguez grabbed Bill’s left hand and bit his finger, taking off the tip.
Police arrived at about 7 p.m.
The police report notes that the weapon used in the alleged attack is “suspect’s mouth.”
