Names released in fatal Keys pedestrian crash

A 58-year-old pedestrian from Cudjoe Key named Quintin Clyde Weeks was killed in Marathon on Nov. 9 when a pickup struck him, police said.
Charges are pending.
Before 5 a.m. that morning, Weeks parked his Nissan SUV in front of the entrance to the 7 Mile Grill, at mile marker 47.5, on the southbound side of U.S. 1. He got out and walked on the northbound paved shoulder of the road.
That’s when a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Leonardo Hernandez Jr., 33, of Cudjoe Key, struck him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, which released a report Tuesday.
“Mr. Weeks eventually came to final rest with his head on the grassy part of the northbound shoulder,” wrote Trooper Kyle Blyth.
Tire marks showed Hernandez’ truck traveled “to the right of the northbound solid white line,” and the right front struck Weeks.
Weeks was taken to Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon.
