One ballot recovered during Keys recount and the votes were all Republican

After a recount that ended very late Tuesday evening, a single ballot was recovered as not having been originally counted in the Florida Keys, according to the county’s top elections official.
That ballot meant one more vote for Rick Scott in the U.S. race, Ron DeSantis for governor and Matt Caldwell in the commissioner of agriculture race. But it didn’t change any of the outcomes in the Florida Keys as all three Republicans won Monroe County and their percentages of the votes also stayed the same.
“We found a ballot,” said Joyce Griffin, Supervisor of Elections in Monroe. “We just don’t know. It’s just one of those things. That’s why we count at one half of one percent. I’m pretty proud that out of nearly 37,000 ballots we were one off. I’m very pleased.”
Griffin’s team started the recount Saturday, after it was ordered Friday. They finished at about 11 p.m. Tuesday. The recount report was due by 3 p.m. Thursday.
But a manual recount is almost certain. The machine recounts were called for governor, senator and agriculture commissioner when the statewide total for each race fell below 0.5 percent when official results were tallied Saturday. Two, senator and agriculture, went into the recount below the .25 percent margin that would trigger a hand recount.
The hand recount won’t be officially ordered by Florida until after the machine-recount results are finalized.
Off all three races in Monroe County, only Republican Scott came out the loser, to Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson, who won 49.86 percent in the Keys. DeSantis won with 51 percent over Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Matt Caldwell beat Nikki Fried with 50.36 percent of the vote.
The count for the Scott/Nelson race in the Keys originally had Scott winning by one vote. But upon review, it turned out he had lost by 10. Scott received 18,027 votes to Nelson’s 18,036.
The additional votes for Nelson came from overseas and provisional ballots, Griffin said.
Now, Griffin, who released the machine recount information just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, says Scott lost by nine votes.
Voter turnout in Monroe set a new record for midterm elections — 68 percent.
Comments