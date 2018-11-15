This Keys convict even had marijuana in his sandals. He’s off to prison

A Key West man who police found passed out in a Mallory Square bathroom with several types of drugs on him in August was sentenced this month to three years in prison.
Glenn Even Procher, 38, pleaded no contest to a charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and also admitted to violating his probation.
On Aug. 12, he was found in the bathroom at the famous Key West tourist attraction and taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, where a nurse found he had six boxes of Suboxone, a prescription drug that treats opioid addiction. He also had four Clonazepam pills, a sedative, and a small amount of marijuana in his sandals.
Judge Mark Jones on Nov. 8 sentenced him to two 36-month prison terms but will allow him to serve them at the same time.
Procher was also sentenced for violating probation on a 2017 arrest for heroin possession. This was his second probation violation, according to Larry Kahn, spokesman for the state attorney’s office.
Procher has a lengthy criminal history in Monroe County that stretches back to a 2001 battery arrest that never went to court. He spent one year and eight months in state prison for a 2005 attempted robbery without a gun in Monroe County.
But most of his convictions are for nonviolent offenses: He has more than 20 open container violations and several trespassing convictions, according to county court records.
