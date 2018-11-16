Delta adds nonstop service between Key West and New York

New Yorkers will be able to fly to and from Key West without a stop in Atlanta next year.
Starting March 9, Delta will offer nonstop service on Saturdays between New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Key West, the Key West International Airport announced Friday.
Delta’s carrier Republic Airlines will operate the seasonal flights from March 9 through Aug. 31, 2019, on Embraer E-170 planes that have nine seats in first class, 12 in Delta Comfort Plus and 48 in the main cabin.
The flights will leave LaGuardia at 9 a.m. and arrive at Key West at 12:43 p.m. and leave Key West at 1:13 p.m. and arrive at LaGuardia at 4:24 p.m.
“This new service is thrilling for not only our community but also for those who love to come to the Keys,” said Virginia A. Panico, executive vice president of the Key West Chamber of Commerce.
Tickets for the 2019 flights are now available for sale, according to Delta’s website.
Last month, American Airlines added two new weekly flights with nonstop service from Key West to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and to Philadelphia International Airport. The Saturday flights start Feb. 16.
