Stabbing near Duval Street in Key West leaves 2 wounded

A Keys man was stabbed Thursday night near Duval Street while he was trying to break up a domestic battery, according to police.
Ashley Toni Ann Grinion, 24, of Key West, was arrested at 10:31 p.m. and booked into the Stock Island Detention Center on two counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, domestic battery by strangulation and resisting an officer with violence — all felonies. She was arrested at 230 Simonton St., jail records state.
Her bond is $210,000 and her arraignment is set for Nov. 29 at 8:45 a.m.
Reports were not available, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean, but she released the following information:
Adam Price, 35, of Big Coppitt Key, was stabbed while trying to separate the suspect and Shakiya Cruz, 25, of Key West, while they were all in the 200 block of Ann Street.
Price was airlifted to a Miami hospital but was later released, Crean said.
Cruz was also stabbed and suffered minor injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Comments