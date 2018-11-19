Man intervenes in Key West fight between two women. He winds up stabbed.

A Key West man was stabbed in the neck as he tried to break up a fight between two women near Duval Street last week, police said.
Details from a report released Monday show Adam Price suffered a cut to the left side of his neck. He was airlifted to a Miami hospital in stable condition and released by Friday, Key West police said.
Ashley Grinion, 24, of Key West, was arrested Thursday night on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, felony domestic battery and resisting arrest for the incident with her girlfriend, Shakiya Cruz, who had minor injuries from the knife.
The fight happened Thursday night in the 200 block of Ann Street. Police arrived at about 8:20 p.m. to find Grinion yelling and pushing a woman and a man.
Grinion denied having a knife without being asked, according to the arrest report. Police found a knife at 218 Ann St. near some mulch.
According to Cruz’s statement to police, she, Grinion and a friend had been on a “booze cruise” earlier that day and then went to a Duval Street strip club, where Cruz said she had three shots and then left. Grinion had begun arguing with Cruz while inside the club and she followed Cruz out of the club continuing to argue.
Cruz said Grinion struck her, pulled her hair and grabbed her by the throat. Police said Cruz’s hair extensions had been pulled out. She said her Grinion had a knife.
As Grinion attacked Cruz, Cruz said that’s when Price intervened and Grinion began fighting him, a witness said. He had a “large slash” to his neck, police said. Cruz, who had a cut on her arm, said her girlfriend typically carries a knife.
Police said Grinion was “verbally and physically aggressive,” while being taken to Lower Keys Medical Center to be evaluated. She was later jailed at the Stock Island Detention Center. Her bond is $210,000.
