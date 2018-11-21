Their boat sank and they were adrift off the Keys for 3 days. The Coast Guard saved them

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people who were floating in the ocean about 15 miles south of Key West.
Luis Erosa, 55, and Nestor Erosa, 29, who are both Mexican nationals, said they had been adrift for three days after their boat sank some 115 southwest of Key West, according to the Coast Guard.
There were no reported injuries.
A good Samaritan boat, the Irish Cowboy, reported to Coast Guard Sector Key West that two people clinging to adrift debris.
The crew of the pre-commissioned Coast Guard Cutter Terrell Horne (WPC-1131) was diverted and rescued the two men on Tuesday.
“As one of the newest fast response cutter crews in the fleet, the crew responded swiftly to rescue these two men who had been adrift for three days,” said Lt. John Beal, commanding officer of the cutter Terrell Horne.
“The namesake of our cutter, Senior Chief Petty Officer Terrell Horne, left us an extraordinary legacy of quick action and service while at sea, and the crew embodied the spirit of Senior Chief Horne in their actions in rescuing these mariners in distress,” he said.
