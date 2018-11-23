Keys man arrested in connection with woman’s naked corpse found by fisherman

A Marathon man was arrested in the death of a woman whose naked body was found in a wooded area by a fisherman near the Vaca Cut Bridge Wednesday afternoon.
Steven Matthew Wolf, 58, was arrested Thursday on second-degree murder and felony evidence destroying, as well as a misdemeanor charge of failing to report a death to the medical examiner. He had been in custody for questioning, but not arrested, since Wednesday, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam LInhardt said.
The trees and brush where the woman was found were plowed through by a vehicle, and van parts were found strewn about, Linhardt said.
Deputies found a damaged van in the parking lot of the Kmart shopping center at 5561 Overseas Highway. The auto parts found in the woods appeared to match the van, but that’s part of an ongoing forensic investigation, Linhardt said.
“We had Wolf in custody within hours of the body being found,” Linhardt said.
Police also found blood in the van that tested positive as human. Detectives, however, have not concluded that it was the victim’s blood, Linhardt said.
The fisherman was on a shore when he found the body north of the bridge in Marathon, Linhardt said. Police have not released the cause of death or details about the types of wounds or injuries found on the body, other than confirming the woman’s clothing had been removed.
According to information on the sheriff’s office website, Wolf works in construction, and his address is listed as the “streets of Marathon.” He is being held in Key West jail on no bond.
Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the body. The agency described her as a white woman, 50 to 60 years old, who weighs between 150 to 180 pounds with sandy brown hair.
Anyone with information about her identity or how she died can call Crime Stoppers at 866-471-TIPS (8477); go to the Florida Keys Crime Stoppers web page; text via the P3 Phone app; or use @305CrimeStoppers on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
